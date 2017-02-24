Fly Virgin Atlantic and Delta to the USA from £369 return

Until 3rd March, STA Travel are offering flights with Virgin Atlantic and Delta from London to the USA starting at £369 return.

By
The Travel Magazine
-
STA Travel - California - 3
(c) Rachael George (STA Travel GCS)
Print Friendly

Until 3rd March, STA Travel are offering flights with Virgin Atlantic and Delta from London to the USA starting at £369 return.

Special student fares are available too, starting at £299 return.

STA Fly Virgin Atlantic and Delta to the USA - prices
prices valid as of 24 February 2017 – click here for up to date prices

More offers:

Save up to 15% off USA Tours for 18-35s

Up to 20% off American Adventure Tours