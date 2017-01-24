There is no denying the manicured, well-groomed nature of Florida’s Palm Beach. It’s very high brow and so it makes total sense to find an elegant resort such as the ritzy Eau Palm Beach adding a little more grandeur to the seafront. This is a lovely resort that sprawls along seven acres of private beach. Though it has 309 rooms, somehow it still retains a sense of comfortable homeliness.

On arrival, there’s the slick meet-and-greet team to herald you in. Bags are liberated as you are escorted into a grand entrance that opens up to a stylish sitting area decorated in hues of beige and taupe and lit with with the light of chandeliers. Despite the subdued colours, the decor is both ornate and glamorous.

Furnishings and artworks in the public areas and in the bedrooms have been put together and supplied by Jonathon Adler, a designer famed for his playful pottery, designs and artwork.

The check-in desk may be small you are grandly welcomed with a glass of champagne (the real thing) and a refreshing face towel.

Who for

If nothing but top notch luxury will do, this place is for you whether a couple or family.

Facilities

Like many luxury resorts this one has a fabulous spa and fitness centre. The aim is for you to feel centred from your core. There is a wishing well where you are encouraged to light a tea light and as you set it sail set an intention or wish. Then take that into the most relaxing Self-Centred area. Couples may enjoy the Couples’ Suite in the Eau Spa for a shared relaxing experience.

There are two outdoor pools one of which is adult only with plenty of sunbeds and thoughtfully located far enough away from family noise. Some may like the tennis court especially as it comes with a resident pro, others may like the fabulous fitness centre.

Kids will love the clubs (for 5-17 year-olds) and the outdoor play area and water sports.

And everyone though is likely to enjoy the beach just steps away.

Accommodation

Spacious rooms come with equally spacious balconies with views over either the lush gardens, the sea or the pool. Rooms on the ground level are the Cabana Suites and these come with their own garden.

Bathrooms are grand with baths and showers to match the scene and come with delicious toiletries.

All rooms come with a gift waiting for them on the bed: a stylish tote bags and a couple of pairs of flip flops.

Food & Drink

Angle restaurant is a truly gastronomic adventure with much of the food sourced in Florida. The dishes are beautifully put together by accomplished chef Manlee Siu, a Cordon Bleu graduate. As friendly as she is talented, she will often pop out for a quick natter with the guests about the food. A highlight is the sensational Petrossian Organic White Sturgeeon caviar. Food is glorious, decor is sumptuous with chocolate velvet walls, glowing candlelight and mirrors.

Temple Orange restaurant is great for casual fare throughout the day. There’s also ocean-front dining at the Breeze offering light bites and simple dishes with no heavy sauces. You can also take cocktails and coffees at Stir Bar & Terrace.

What’s Nearby?

There are plenty of local attractions – in particular the designer shopping of Worth Avenue, the Flagler Museum and Florida Everglades. There’s also Atlantic Avenue. The latter is magnet for young revellers who spill out onto the streets from the bars leaving no room for pedestrians. Judging by the crowds, Salt 7 is a big hit.

Is Wi Fi available?

Yes it’s free everywhere in the resort.

How Much?

Nearest airport:

Miami International Airport is 65 miles away.