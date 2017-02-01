The three-star, family-owned La Lune de Mougins is a delightful Provencal style property just 20 minutes from Cannes by car. It has a lovely location in the hilly village of Mougins within a pretty setting surrounded by ancient cypresss, pine and olive trees. Regard it as a good base to discover the French Riviera and a slightly out of the way place to stay during the Cannes festival. There’s also a good dollop of spa pampering too.

Who for

This is an ideal choice for couples looking for a great value hideaway or romantic break. During the Cannes Festival this hotel is away from the madding crowd yet within easy access of Cannes centre by car and bus.

Accommodation

Each of the 44 sound-proofed rooms and three suites offer tea and coffee making facilities, a flat-screen TV and a balcony. The suites have a private terrace. Most rooms and suites overlook the garden or have a view over the outdoor swimming pool or tennis courts.

Food & Drink

La Lune De Mougins Hotel & Spa’s restaurant doesn’t have a name but serves tasty traditional local cuisine. Every evening they serve “Menu du Marché” at €31 per person, without drinks. This means all dishes are prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients and so the menu changes regularly.

Breakfast – a continental breakfast – is served in the same place which during the day is flooded with sunlight thanks to floor to ceiling glass windows and doors.

If you are there on a Sunday, a brunch comprising omelette, ham, salads, cheese, fruit is served.

At other times, guests can have a relaxing drink and a snack at the bar.

Facilities

The sitting area is small but yet manages to function as a library and a place to relax.

Although small, the hotel’s Spa Centre is a beautiful, quiet space. The oversized Jaccuzi offers extra sensory perks such as massaging waterfalls and bi-thermal showers, steam room and sauna. A pleasant sun-lounge with sunbeds is a the place to chill later.

An outside swimming pool is surrounded with pretty landscape. There is a mellow area where drinks and snacks can be enjoyed under the warming sun.

There is 24-hour service at the front desk and laundry service is available.

What’s Nearby

The hotel is a 5-minute drive from the old village of Mougins, where you can stroll around narrow streets filled with restaurants and art galleries, or visit the Museum of Classical Art or the Photography Museum (with several portraits of Pablo Picasso, who lived and died in Mougins).

Hosting the International Gastronomy Festival every June, Mougins is also home to a couple of Michelin-star restaurants (Paloma and Le Candille) as well as numerous gastronomic restaurants serving traditional cuisine.

Cannes, Antibes, Grasse or Valbonne, as well as Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, are also within 30 minutes drive from the hotel.

Price

Starting from €115 per double room out of season to €190 in the high season.





Value for Money

You get an awful lot of feel good factor for your €115 per night.