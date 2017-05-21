Live Human Interpreter Service on Your Smartphone

Are you traveling internationally for business or leisure? Don’t get stuck trying to find your next travel destination or being embarrassed and confused with Google Translate. Stepes (pronounced /’steps/) connects you to a real local human translator instantly on your smartphone.
- Instantly connects you to local interpreters anywhere and anytime.
- Enjoy the personal touch getting the best local language and cultural help.
- Easy, convenient and always available, it’s like having a personal multilingual travel guide wherever you go.