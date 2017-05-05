Photographer: Sara Zaneletti

Toliara (also known as Toliary or Tulear) is a city on the southwest coast of Madagascar. Nicknamed the “City of Sun” thanks to 3600 hours of sunshine per year and popular with scuba divers thanks to calm shallow seas, Toliara remains a main destination for tours to southern Madagascar.

“I took this photo of a tribe woman in Toliara as she was returning home in the last hour of light just before the night falls. Toliara women are amazing: everything, really EVERYTHING, can be carried on the head,” said Sara as she took this photo.