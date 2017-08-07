Photographer: Yann Arthus-Bertrand

The Bemaraha nature reserve comprises karstic landscapes and deeply cut limestone uplands – with its impressive tsingy or ‘forest’ of limestone needles –, the spectacular canyon of the Manambolo River, as well as rolling hills and high peaks. The undisturbed forests, lakes and mangrove swamps are the habitat for rare and endangered lemurs and birds.

You can see this and 40 other photos by Yann Arthus-Bertrand until 29 October 2017 in the Naval Museum on the Sainte-Marguerite island in front of Cannes.