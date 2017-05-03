Imagine being able to tell your friends that you travelled 1,000 km around Sri Lanka in a rickshaw. A rickshaw that you drove! That, ladies and gentlemen, is the Lanka Challenge: the ultimate road trip for those who like their travel fully-charged and no-holds-barred.

Each day you’ll wake up, be told where you need to be by sundown, and get handed a list of challenges to complete along the way – the completion of which will see your team accrue points. The September 2017 route takes in all of southern Sri Lanka’s ‘Greatest Hits’, including the tranquil lakeside town of Kandy, buzzing capital Colombo, the rolling green tea estates Nuwara Eliya, the Yala National Park, and the UNESCO-listed rock fortress of Sigiriya.

Questions you will be forced to ask yourself during the Lanka Challenge include: Who’s going to go and get a photo of that crocodile? Who’s going to get us invited to a local’s place for lunch? Who’s going to take one for the team in the chilli-eating challenge? What day is it? One hell of an amazing time is guaranteed. Life-changing experiences are probable. Navigational stupidity is optional. And what is more, you are guaranteed to be helping local communities along the way. The Lanka Challenge a win-win for everyone.

One lucky winner will join the September 2017 Lanka Challenge — without doubt the ride of your life. Half-board accommodation, welcome pack, travel insurance, logistical support, tuk tuk driving lessons, and a 10% responsible travel donation are included, as is, of course, the hire and use of one genuine, ready-to-roll tuk tuk (complete with third party liability insurance) for the duration of the challenge. All you need to pay for is your flight and e-visa!

