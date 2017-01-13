Central Park Walking Tour with JK NYC Tours

It was love at first ‘sight’ for Jen & Kel – sight of New York City of course! Licensed New York City & Central Park Conservancy guides, Jen and Kel may not get you to move to New York, but they sure want you to return home with a love of it.

We’ll make a point to stroll through Strawberry Fields, Bow Bridge, Bethesda Terrace, the Mall, Sheep Meadow, Wollman’s Rink, ending at Gapstow Bridge. We’ll explore anything and everything in between! You’ll leave with a full appreciation of the park’s past and present. With Kel’s snaps, you will receive 3 high-res photos no more than 5 days from your tour date.

Lasting 90 minutes, Jen & Kel offer to remain for an extra optional 30 minutes for Q&A (itinerary planning, restaurants, the celebrities we wish we knew). Covered distance is no more than 3 miles. Tour costs $45 per adult and children under 10 years are free.

