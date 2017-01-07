Discover Jordan’s Ancient Wonders & Learn Arabic

In Jordan you can explore the magic and allure of the Middle East at ease. Delve deeper by taking an Arabic course during your trip.

Jordan is a safe haven in a region of conflict and offers a rare view into the traditions and history of the Middle East, with its world heritage sites, friendly people and awe-inspiring desert landscapes. With our Arabic courses in Jordan you have the unique opportunity to experience the Wadi Rum desert at sunset, the ancient Nabataean city of Petra, and labyrinthine downtown Amman, all whilst taking one step closer to understanding the culture and the people by learning the language. A fantastic adventure can be achieved on only a modest budget – find out more from Cactus Language today.

