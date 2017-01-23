Newsflash: Easyjet, Virgin and BA have changed terminals at Gatwick airport

Airline reshuffle at Gatwick airport is now happening and will be staggered over 72 hours. Check which terminal you will be flying from before you leave.

In December we reported on the impending airline reshuffle at Gatwick airport. The move is now happening and will be staggered over 72 hours.

The time has now come to be attentive and check which terminal you will be flying from before you leave Here’s a reminder:

Easyjet is moving all its operations into the North Terminal

BA is moving to South Terminal

Virgin is moving to North terminal

This reshuffle means that BA customers who wish to arrive at the airport by train will no longer have to take the shuttle to the North Terminal.

Both BA and Virgin have moved their lounges to North Terminal.

The changeover, will be staggered over a 72-hour period. BA’s New York flight is already operating from the South Terminal, as is BA2612 to Naples.