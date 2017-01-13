Seabourn launches Seabourn Encore, its most luxurious ship

The 40,350-tonne Seabourn Encore is the fourth luxury vessel to join the Seabourn fleet and is the company’s largest ship to date.

The 40,350-tonne Seabourn Encore is the fourth addition to the fleet but becomes the first in a new class of ship for the company. The yacht has 300 guest suites with all-marble bathrooms and has 33% more capacity than the company’s existing Odyssey-class vessels.

The design evokes more space, curvy lines are easy on the eye with elegant mahogany and glass spiral staircases and sails are made to offer more shade from the sun.

Having been delivered to Seabourn in late November 2016, the new-build ship embarked on a “pre-inaugural” cruise to Asia for its official launch ceremony.

The ship’s godmother, opera singer Sarah Brightman officially inaugurated the ship when she sent a bottle of champagne smashing against the bow of the ship.

Richard Meadows, president of Seabourn said:

The launch of Seabourn Encore marks the start of a new era of ultra-luxury cruising. Seabourn Encore marks a major step forward in terms of growth for our company. This ship is stunningly beautiful and I know guests are going to be absolutely captivated as they step aboard and see it first-hand.

Seabourn Encore is the fourth luxury vessel to join the Seabourn fleet, and the first of two new-build vessels being designed by Adam D. Tihany. The Seabourn Ovation, is currently under construction and is scheduled to launch in spring 2018.