Argentina: Buenos Aires Tango Festival: August 10-23

10-23 August 2017

Visitors from all over the world will converge on Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, and the world’s Tango capital, from August 10 until August 23 for the city’s energetic international tango festival.

The annual event includes free concerts, performances, classes, milongas (a musical genre of the area), and the Mundial de Tango, the world’s most important international tango dance competition.

Dancers from all over the world compete in the traditional salon category and the escenario (stage) category for a chance to appear in the finals at Luna Park stadium.

And don’t worry if you forget your dance shoes; the festival has its own product fair with items made by some of the city’s best tango shoe and clothing specialists.

Expect 600 high octane performances at 42 venues spread throughout the city.

