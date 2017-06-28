British Airways cabin crew on strike for 16 days

Yet another British Airways Cabin crew strike will take place from July 1 to 16 July thanks to long-running pay dispute.

The airline, who has already suffered 26 days of strikes since January this year, insists that this industrial action will not stop them from getting passengers to their destinations.

How are British Airways preparing for the strike?

The airline has managed to limit the cancellations to just a number of flights that depart from Heathrow, while operating a full schedule at Gatwick and London City airports.

But some Heathrow flights are being merged. Passengers who are being affected by the cancellations are being contacted by BA and rebooked on separate flights.

A BA spokesperson said:

As on the previous dates when Unite called strikes of mixed fleet cabin crew, we will fly all our customers to their destinations. We will operate a full schedule at Gatwick and London City airports as well as the vast majority of our Heathrow schedule. We will merge a very small number of Heathrow services, and all affected customers are being contacted in advance and will be rebooked to alternative flights. We would urge customers to ensure that the correct email and telephone details are in their bookings and to check their travel plans on our website, www.ba.com, if they need any further details.

Are British Airways obliged to pay compensation?

As these flights will be cancelled under “industrial action” this is one of the few grounds where airlines are able to refuse compensation.

Nevertheless, if passengers experience disruption as a result of the strike, British Airways must provide meals, refreshments and in some cases, accommodation depending on the delay.

Why are British Airways cabin crew going on strike?

The issue behind the strikes this year has been pay and conditions of work. Unite Union say that crew who have joined the airline since 2010 earn less than other staff. There are claims of “poverty pay” with the average salary is £16,000.

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson explained: