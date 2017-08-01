Photographer: Yann Arthus-Bertrand

This delta in north-western Botswana comprises permanent marshlands and seasonally flooded plains. The annual flooding occurs during the dry season, with the result that the native plants and animals have synchronized their biological cycles with these seasonal rains and floods. It is an exceptional example of the interaction between climatic, hydrological and biological processes. The Okavango Delta is home to some of the most endangered species of large mammal, such as the cheetah, white rhinoceros, black rhinoceros, African wild dog and lion.

You can see this and 40 other photos by Yann Arthus-Bertrand until 29 October 2017 in the Naval Museum on the Sainte-Marguerite island in front of Cannes.