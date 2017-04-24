Photographer: Arnaud Lalanne

When Arnaud sent us this photo he said he took it in the Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia, the world’s largest salt flat, covering some 10,582 square kilometers (4,086 sq mi).

But something didn’t feel right: Uyuni Salt Flat is virtually devoid of any wildlife or vegetation and it is certainly the last place you would find a baby seal. This is clearly a toy accessory used to give the awwwwww effect.

Still, isn’t this such a beautiful photo? We thought we would caption it “cuteness”. Do you have a better suggestion? Leave a comment