1 Buenos Aires has an (un)official tea time

The British had a strong influence in Argentina, and one legacy they left is the traditional Afternoon Tea, known in Buenos Aires as simply “té” or “merienda.” The local take on this British tradition includes tea, coffee or yerba mate (a local variety of tea) and is traditionally accompanied by an alfajor – a small cake filled with dulce de leche – or medialunas- the local version of a croissant. This is a great way to keep going until Buenos Aires’ traditionally late dinnertime, which is never before 9pm, and may often be as late as 11pm.

The emblematic Alvear Palace Hotel has one of the most elegant afternoon teas in the city, as does the traditional Café Tortoni on Avenida de Mayo. Buenos Aires has long had a thriving café culture and its many historic cafes were the meeting places for illustrious literary, musical and political figures, including Argentina’s most famous writer, Jorge Luis Borges and tango icon Carlos Gardel. Today the city has over 70 listed historic cafes known as bares notables, which are officially recognised for their importance to the city’s culture.