Valensole plateau is situated in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in the south of France and is also known as the Lavender Country. Lavender has been harvested for centuries in the wild until cropping was organized in the 16th century along with the distillation of its flowers. Its golden age was at the beginning of the 20th century although it was during the 1920s that there was a real fever for planting. Visit the Valensole plateau in July when the lavender is in full bloom for an amazing sight and scent. —– 📷 by @jojo_mars

