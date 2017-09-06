Virgin Atlantic now provides Wi-Fi on board its entire fleet

Whilst being able to surf the net at 35,000ft is nothing new, Virgin Atlantic lay claim to an industry first by becoming the first airline in Europe to offer Wi-Fi across its entire fleet.

From today passengers can remain connected across flights to and from the US, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Customers can email, browse and socialise using inflight Wi-Fi while in middair on any Virgin flight. The airline say that its fully connected Wi-Fi programme is “at least a year ahead of other European long-haul carriers”.

Prices start at £2.99 to connect using Panasonic and Gogo technology and is available across its fleet of 39 aircraft, with connectivity available above 10,000ft. Customers can opt for its Wi-Fi max package, which lasts the entire flight and costs £14,99.

The most popular routes for Wi-Fi use are Heathrow to New York (JFK), San Francisco and Atlanta.