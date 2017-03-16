Photographer: Joël (model: Coralie)

Follow @TravelMagazine on Instagram

“It was still dark outside when I woke up,” said Coralie, a model and a fashion and lifestyle blogger, “but I had a meeting with my photographer Joël at the deserted Trocadero esplanade in order to admire the sun slowly rising behind the Eiffel Tower.”

With this photo Coralie and Joël wanted to capture the contrast between the imposing figure of the Iron Lady and the calm of the city slowly waking up after a wet, rainy night.

“Paris, the most beautiful and the most romantic city in the world constantly surprises me with its amazing places to visit, its colours and its ambience which changes with every season,” concludes Coralie.

Make sure you check out our dedicated Paris page for ideas what to see and do.