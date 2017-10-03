Fancy squeezing in a top notch luxury short break this autumn? Check out our suggestions below for a truly relaxing few days staying in special locations:
1Vidago Palace Hotel – Northern Portugal
Hidden in ancient woodland, this beautifully-renovated Belle Epoque palace is an unexpected countryside retreat, in a little visited part of Portugal. With impeccably-decorated rooms, a sleek, thermal water spa, three swimming pools, innovative regional cuisine and acres of grounds, Vidago Palace Hotel offers tranquillity and activity whenever you want it.
This autumn, the hotel can arrange languid, wine tasting picnics in the Douro vineyards. Or even a forage for wild mushrooms in the Tras-o-Montes forests surrounding the hotel and pickings can be included in a funghi feast by new celebrity Chef Vitor Matos.
How much: Rooms: 234 Euros (£208) a night
2Wellness in Evian Resort
Evian Resort has put together a seasonal wellness sojourn. Nestled between the striking French Alps and Lake Geneva, Evian Resort’s Hotel Royal has introduced a holistic weekend that encourages guests to hit pause on their busy lifestyles and harmonise mind, body and soul.
Start the day with meditation before a group session of leisurely asanas and pranayamas and follow with a massage in the tranquil Spa Evian Source.
How much: Available from 15th October to 31st October and prices start from €2,450 (£2256): based on double occupancy, two nights at the Hotel Royal, treatments each day, three vegetarian-based meals each day and one meditation/yoga session and activities daily.
3Gourmet Gallivanting at the Baur Au Lac in Zurich
With captivating views of the surround lake, Baur au Lac in Zurich popular with the jet set for almost 200 years.
It is a gourmet haven in its own right with Michelin-starred restaurant Pavillon restaurant and much loved “1884” chocolate, with behind-the-scenes culinary talents, including the renowned Daniel Humm.
Gourmet gallivants can indulge in a two-night stay with a four-course dinner atop the Baur au Lac roof top and a Rolls Royce transfer to the vineyard of Eric Meier for an exclusive tour and tasting of rare wines.
How much: Stays from CHF 819 (£660) per night. Wine & Dine Package from CHF 4,911 (£3,966) available till the end of October.
4Masseria Trapana – Puglia
Temperatures remain pleasantly warm in this southeastern corner of Italy during autumn, averaging around the early 20’s. This is also the optimum time for foodies to visit with olive oil and wine harvests taking place across the region.
Stay at Puglia’s most stylish bolthole, Masseria Trapana nestled amongst olive groves and fruit trees offering nine individually-designed suites, each with private courtyards and outdoor bathtubs. In the evening guests can kick-back by the large open fireplace and enjoy a warming appertivo or are welcome to try their hand at the local Cucina Povera, (Peasants Kitchen), and join chef, Cristina Cudazzo in the Masseria’s large open kitchen.
How much: Rates start from €300 (£264) per room, per night in a courtyard room including breakfast.
5Escape to the sun – Vila Vita Parc – Algarve
Overlooking the glistening Atlantic Ocean, Vila Vita Parc celebrates the very best of Portugal, with food, beaches and a warm welcome. As the Algarve gets over 300 days of sunshine, the hotel is the perfect destination for families or couples looking for a quick and easy summer getaway this autumn.
A magnet for foodies, guests can enjoy sampling two Michelin-starred cuisine at Ocean, rustic cooking at Adega and Mediterranean cuisine at Aladin Grill. For some downtime, explore wild beaches that promise stretches of golden sands and azure waters.
How much: Rooms start from 272 Euros (£250), based on two people sharing a room.
6Hotel Excelsior – Dubrovnik, Croatia
Stay at the newly refurbished Hotel Excelsior in Dubrovnik this autumn and explore the much quieter and very beautiful Old Town of Dubrovnik.
It’s new look is fresh and elegant with earthy tones of grey and walnut, flawlessly combined with shades of blue and green, the hotel’s new colours have been inspired by its magnificent surroundings and spectacular vistas; the verdant peninsula, vibrant sea and the warm stone of the medieval Old Town offset by the sun.
Its oceanfront location is just a stone’s throw away from the iconic ancient UNESCO heritage city which means you can go and explore while the weather is still temperate with without the crowds of the high season.
How much: Rooms start from 680 Euros (£626).
7It’s all about the Spa at The Peninsula Tokyo
To celebrate their 10th Anniversary, The Peninsula Tokyo has put together a substantial wellness package dubbed “Pen10Tokyo” Wellness package. It offers the Ten Element Spa Journey that incorporates a combination of the five senses and five natural elements based on the Chinese philosophy for rejuvenation and restoration of body’s balance.
The “Pen10Tokyo” Wellness package also includes a 45-minute one-on-one training session with a personal trainer, a Naturally Peninsula bento box, a luxurious 70-minute Bastien Gonzalez Pedicure, complimentary fitness gear, access to pool and fitness centre and complimentary eight-hour valet parking.
How much: it is priced at JPY 100,000 (£663) or The Ten Element Spa Journey can be purchased separately, at a price of JPY £37,000 (£245)