1 Vidago Palace Hotel – Northern Portugal

Hidden in ancient woodland, this beautifully-renovated Belle Epoque palace is an unexpected countryside retreat, in a little visited part of Portugal. With impeccably-decorated rooms, a sleek, thermal water spa, three swimming pools, innovative regional cuisine and acres of grounds, Vidago Palace Hotel offers tranquillity and activity whenever you want it.

This autumn, the hotel can arrange languid, wine tasting picnics in the Douro vineyards. Or even a forage for wild mushrooms in the Tras-o-Montes forests surrounding the hotel and pickings can be included in a funghi feast by new celebrity Chef Vitor Matos.

How much: Rooms: 234 Euros (£208) a night