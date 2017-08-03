Emirates: Sales Executive (Corporate), Brussels

A winner of more than 500 international awards, Emirates operates one of the aviation world’s youngest, most environmentally-friendly and technologically advanced-fleet of 259 aircraft. Its rapidly-expanding network spans to over 150 destinations across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and Asia Pacific. The airline is an employee-focused company with a commitment to providing staff with excellent working conditions and competitive salaries.

Sales Executive (Corporate) Ref. number: 170000RP

Based in our Brussels town office, your role will be to cater to a portfolio of corporate and independent customers based in Belux with an aim to source new business and grow existing accounts through skilled negotiations and customer relationship management. To work towards achieving our commercial objectives, you will also promote the Emirates brand and leverage the quality of the product in line with our unique selling propositions by actively visiting both agency and corporate clients and closely monitoring their sales performance and recommending action where necessary.

You will have a minimum of five years’ airline field sales experience in the Belgian market with proven ability to source and develop new business. You must have a strong commercial acumen with a desire to achieve results. You must also be proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint, have excellent communication skills in French, Dutch and English and hold a valid full driving license.

