WIN an activity holiday for two at Gartmore House, Scotland

Gartmore House has recently launched its programme of activity holidays for 2018 and there really is something for everyone to enjoy. From knitting, sewing and quilting to photography and foraging, the options are endless.

One lucky winner and a friend will enjoy a 5-night activity holiday at Gartmore House in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The break will include expert tutoring, en-suite accommodation with stunning views of the grounds, and full board – breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plus, plenty of tea, coffee and Chef’s home baking.

This is a wonderful opportunity to unwind in a stunning location and embrace your passion or learn a new skill. Activity holidays include:

Watercolour Painting

Painting with Mixed Media

Patchwork and Quilting

Knitting and Crochet

Sewing

Walking

Yoga

Detox

Photography

Jewellery Making

Foraging

Lacemaking

Glass Work

Woodwork

Singing

Beading

Felting

Christmas Crafts

Dancing

Don’t worry if you don’t win! 2018 activity holidays are now available to book at Gartmore House from £299 per person. Visit www.gartmorehouse.com for further details.

How to enter

Just sign up to The Travel Magazine’s newsletter below. You will also be added to Gartmore House mailing list.

Email address: First Name: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Terms and Conditions