WIN an activity holiday for two at Gartmore House, Scotland

Gartmore House has recently launched its programme of activity holidays for 2018 and there really is something for everyone to enjoy. From knitting, sewing and quilting to photography and foraging, the options are endless.
One lucky winner and a friend will enjoy a 5-night activity holiday at Gartmore House in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The break will include expert tutoring, en-suite accommodation with stunning views of the grounds, and full board – breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plus, plenty of tea, coffee and Chef’s home baking.
This is a wonderful opportunity to unwind in a stunning location and embrace your passion or learn a new skill. Activity holidays include:
- Watercolour Painting
- Painting with Mixed Media
- Patchwork and Quilting
- Knitting and Crochet
- Sewing
- Walking
- Yoga
- Detox
- Photography
- Jewellery Making
- Foraging
- Lacemaking
- Glass Work
- Woodwork
- Singing
- Beading
- Felting
- Christmas Crafts
- Dancing
Don’t worry if you don’t win! 2018 activity holidays are now available to book at Gartmore House from £299 per person. Visit www.gartmorehouse.com for further details.
How to enter
Terms and Conditions
- The closing date for the competition is noon GMT on 28 November 2017.
- Entrants must be over 18 years old.
- The winner must choose a date from our list of available activity holidays at gartmorehouse.com.
- All dates are subject to availability.
- The prize is non-transferable and there is no cash alternative.
- Transport is not provided.
- By entering the competition you agree to join the email mailing list for Gartmore House.
- Gartmore House reserve the right to make amendments to the dates and content of their activity holidays at any time.