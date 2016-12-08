Naadam Festival by Nomads

Naadam is the most famous, interesting festival and national holiday of Mongolia and is celebrated nationwide in between 11-13 of July in every year.

Soldiers on horseback, dressed in Chinggis Khan Warrior’s regalia, formally receive the nine white horsetail banners at the Parliament House where they are normally displayed.

Then they will ride in procession through the city to later place the banners in the center of the National Stadium, from here you will be viewing the Opening Ceremony.

At the Stadium, an unique opening ceremony is held including thousands of adults and children dressed in costumes representing Mongolia’s numerous ethnic groups.

