The gorgeous, rugged Mallorcan coastline offers nooks and crannies and bays that can only be reached by boat.

You, your friends and family (up to 12 people) can enjoy the view from the sea on board Vita Bel, a 16m classic sailing yacht docked in Mallorca.

Eat freshly prepared food cooked by our resident chef and served by our attentive crew. Drink wine sourced from local vineyards and perhaps take a dip or snorkel (we supply the equipment) in the calm aquamarine waters of the Med.

Sun worshippers will love the huge amount of deck space scattered with plenty of comfy cushions, sunshades and a deck shower.

Vita Bel uniquely offers easy access to board and swim suitable for all ages and physical abilities (via a hydraulic lifting platforms).

Book now by clicking here

SHARE
Previous articleTop 10 things to do in Marbella, Costa del Sol
Sharron Livingston
Sharron Livingston
http://www.thetravelmagazine.net
An award-winning travel writer, Sharron is the founder and managing editor at The Travel Magazine. She is also the former Travel Editor at The Jewish Chronicle and publisher of a series of Channel Hoppers Guides - guides for Channel Hoppers to Northern France. She has been heard on Talksport Radio, Traveltalk radio, LBC and Play Radio UK. She has also appeared on the BBC Holiday Programme, GMTV, CNN and Al Jazeerah TV as an expert.