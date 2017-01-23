The gorgeous, rugged Mallorcan coastline offers nooks and crannies and bays that can only be reached by boat.

You, your friends and family (up to 12 people) can enjoy the view from the sea on board Vita Bel, a 16m classic sailing yacht docked in Mallorca.

Eat freshly prepared food cooked by our resident chef and served by our attentive crew. Drink wine sourced from local vineyards and perhaps take a dip or snorkel (we supply the equipment) in the calm aquamarine waters of the Med.

Sun worshippers will love the huge amount of deck space scattered with plenty of comfy cushions, sunshades and a deck shower.

Vita Bel uniquely offers easy access to board and swim suitable for all ages and physical abilities (via a hydraulic lifting platforms).

