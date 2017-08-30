Top 5 Hotels in Brussels

Planning a trip to Brussels and looking for a place to stay? Then you are in the right place. Check out our suggestions of five top hotels in Brussels below:
Tip: Print out a copy of our Top 10 guide: What to see and do in Brussels
1Rocco Forte Hotel Amigo
Lavish but not too stuffy, Hotel Amigo is housed in a 16th century building that once served as a prison. These days, as one of Rocco Forte’s more high-end developments, the spectacle begins the moment you enter the hotel and walk across the magnificent polished flagstone floor.
The most “basic” rooms are adorned with Belgian-inspired ceramics, artworks and fabrics and the marble bathrooms are decorated with Tin Tin (Belgium’s famous cartoon character) prints. There’s also a fitness centre, classy Italian restaurant and a bar with a fine selection of cocktails.
Located just a cobbled stone’s throw from the Grand Place, you’ll struggle to find a better location to explore the city’s historic centre. Hotel Amigo is also within easy walking distance of the antiques district of Le Sablon.
Ranked #3 of 198 Hotels in Brussels by TripAdvisor
Prices start from around €237 per night and breakfast is sometimes included in the price. Prices may be much higher during peak season.
2The Dominican
The Dominican screams luxury from every orifice, yet room prices are very reasonable. The boutique hotel is housed in a 17th century building and was once the site of a 15th century Dominican Abbey. Rooms are spacious and well furnished, with an impressive selection of amenities including fluffy bathrobes and slippers. If you stay in one of the more luxurious suites, the minibar is free of charge (sadly spirits are not included). If you fancy eating in, you can book a table at either the Courtyard bistro or Grand Lounge. There is also an excellent health and fitness centre that includes a sauna and boxing room.
The location of The Dominican is almost as good as Hotel Amigo and is less than 6 minutes’ walk to the Grand Place. The hotel is located just behind La Monnaie, on the Rue Leopold.
Ranked #18 of 198 Hotels in Brussels by TripAdvisor
Prices start from just €127 per night and breakfast is sometimes included in the price.
3Aloft Brussels Schuman
This funky hotel is located in the European quarter of Brussels and is a great place to socialise with a cocktail in hand. The loft-inspired rooms are both spacious and cosy, with high-speed wifi and a huge 42″ flat-screen TV. Bathrooms have the usual amenities and a spacious walk-in shower. What really makes this hotel shine is the entertainment: the hotel supports up and coming music talent by hosting live gigs in the W XYZ Bar. There is also a pool table and fitness centre to exercise the hangover away.
While the hotel is not in the historic centre, it is very close to Schuman station with excellent links into the centre. It will take you about 30 minutes to walk to the Grand Place and Le Sablon.
Ranked #1 of 2 Hotels in Etterbeek by TripAdvisor
Rooms are sometimes available for under €107 per night, usually when booked last minute. In peak season, expect to pay closer to €162 per night. Breakfast costs either €6.50 or €14.50 depending on whether you choose the “Grab & Go” option or breakfast buffet.
4AppartHotel MAS Residence
Not quite a hotel, Mas Residence is a selection of modern suites and apartments backed by hotel standard services. Located in a quiet residential area between the European Quarter and the historic centre of Brussels, the converted old townhouses are very spacious with modern décor and furnishings. There is a reception building and friendly staff are always on hand to assist you and even deliver breakfast to your door. The apartments also include fully equipped kitchens if you prefer the self-catering option.
Mas Residence is situated between Schuman and Arts-Loi metro stations. The Grand Place and Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula are a 15 to 20-minute walk to the west.
Ranked #2 of 198 Hotels in Brussels by TripAdvisor
Prices per night ranges from about €64 to €216 depending on the season.
5Vintage Hotel Brussels
Vintage Hotel Brussels is our budget choice and boasts a quirky interior and great localisation. Choose from 38 vintage-inspired rooms, each with a private bathroom, free Wifi and security safe. Rooms are clean, quiet and will be most enjoyed by those with an eye for vintage design. There is also a ‘glamping’ option, where you can choose to stay the night in a newly renovated Vintage Airstream caravan. Feeling parched? Enjoy a glass of wine at the hotel’s boutique wine bar before going out for a night on the town.
Vintage Hotel Brussels is just 50m from Avenue Louise, one of the most prestigious shopping districts in Belgium. From here, Metro no. 6 will take you to the Grand Place area in historic Brussels.
Ranked #1 of 22 Hotels in Saint-Gilles by TripAdvisor
By far the cheapest option, rooms are available for as little as €54 per night and when booked in advance don’t often exceed €108 per night. A breakfast buffet is available at an additional charge.