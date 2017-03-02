Sitting cheek by jowell with the Mexican border, in sight of the Laguna mountain range and the Pacific Ocean, this Californian city offers an Hispanic heritage, with a huge dollop of Californian cool and a laid-back vibe of anything goes.

First time tourists to San Diego will find this beach city gloriously yielding in terms of attractions. Within its confines are 100 neighbourhoods, 70 miles of coastline, 33 beaches and 120 craft breweries (wine takes a back seat here).

There’s nightlife, heaps of culture and living history to keep you busy.