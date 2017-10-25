Diehard cruisers, those about to embark on an extended cruise or long distance sailors should all have a copy of World Cruising Destinations to hand.

This hefty guide is written by one of today’s most influential cruising yachtsmen – Jimmy Cornell – who has circumnavigated the world three times and embarked on voyages to the Arctic and Antartic several times. This book can help budding sailors or cruisers to find their sealegs.

This lavishly illustrated book profiles every cruising destination and includes comprehensive information about cruising to 184 countries. Each entry has a note about history, culture and attractions, the climate you can expect including rainful plus tropical storm season, facilities such as marinas, boatyards, fuel and chandleries as well as useful information all in one place. The detail is impressive and includes formalities coering documents, visas and permits, local laws and emergency contact information.

Jimmy Cornell has influenced the contemporary cruising scene more than any other sailor and in doing so has inspired thousands of sailors to fulfil their dreams of offshore cruising. Many have also participated in one of his round the world rallies.

RRP: £45

CLICK HERE to buy on Amazon