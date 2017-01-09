Clube Praira Da Oura from £116 with loveholidays

The stylish Clube Praia da Oura Portugal is a large 3-star apartment complex located just outside the beautiful resort of Albufeira, Portugal.

A few minutes’ walk from the stunning sandy beaches of The Algarve, the complex has 712 apartments and studios with kitchenettes, clustered around the two swimming pools which boast ample space on the terraces for sunbathing and snoozing under a parasol.

Feeling more energetic? The complex has a multitude of activities for you to enjoy. From tennis to bowling, there are a variety of sports on offer, and if that’s not enough the hotel has an on-site fitness centre and a spa equipped with a sauna and four Jacuzzis!

There also is a delicious restaurant serving an array of meals and regular entertainment such as karaoke, magic shows, live bands and singers, cabaret shows and discos.

